State Farm awarding $25,000 grants to 100 communities for 100th anniversary

State Farm is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022 by awarding 100 grants for $25,000 each (an increase from 40 grants in previous years) to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. Additionally, the number of submissions being accepted is increasing from 2,000 to 4,000.

“State Farm Neighborhood Assist truly embodies the spirit of what our company has been about for 100 years-being a good neighbor,” said Rasheed Merritt, assistant vice president at State Farm. “We are excited about expanding the program in 2022 to help even more neighborhoods.”

Projects can be submitted by anyone over 18 years of age at www.neighborhoodassist.com on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.

Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from April 27-May 6, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com .

The 100 causes that receive the most votes will each win a grant. Ultimately, half of the 200 finalists will each receive a $25,000 grant. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 7, at www.neighborhoodassist.com .

Last year, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities.

Since the program began in 2012, more than 380 causes have received a total of $10 million to enact change in their communities. Five $25,000 Neighborhood Assist grants have previously been awarded in Washington, and State Farm is looking to increase the number of applicants in the state this month.