Time to submit nominations for 2022 Best of Edmonds

Share what you love about Edmonds. From art galleries to auto detailing, from pizza to plumbing, we want your nominations for the 2022 Best of Edmonds contest.

Sponsored by My Edmonds News and KDMC Marketing, the Best of Edmonds will recognize those services, companies and people that make our city a special place to live, work and play.

Best of all, both the nominations and the selections are made by you, our readers. We are now accepting nominations in dozens of categories.

Nominate your favorites here.

Once the nominations are compiled, the fun starts — voting for your favorites.

We will name first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 4, 2022. Watch My Edmonds News for the list of nominees and your opportunity to vote for the Best of Edmonds 2022.