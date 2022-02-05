Updated: Political analyst Ron Dotzauer to speak at Edmonds Rotary meeting Feb. 8

Ron Dotzauer, KOMO news analyst and CEO of public affairs firm Strategies 360, will be speaking to the Edmonds Rotary Club Tuesday, Feb. 8 about the political trends he observed in 2021 and what he anticipates in the upcoming 2022 elections.

The meeting had originally been scheduled for late December, but was canceled due to weather.

Dotzauer is the founder and CEO of Strategies 360, which has 23 offices and over 180 professionals in the western United States, Washington, D.C., Canada, and Indonesia.

Dotzauer has a long background in politics. In 1974, he became the youngest elected county official in the state of Washington. He has managed the successful campaigns of a governor and two U.S. senators, and has been an integral part of four national presidential conventions – both Democratic and Republican, providing around-the-clock political analysis for several media outlets.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Central Washington University and completed graduate work at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon. He is also a Vietnam combat veteran and owner of a quarter horse ranch north of Seattle.

Edmonds Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon at Claire’s Pantry and via Zoom, and the public is invited to attend. Proof of vaccination is required to attend in person. If you would like to join the meeting on Zoom, visit www.edmondsrotary.com/contact for an invitation.