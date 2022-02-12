Valentine’s Day DIY: Cake pops

Still haven’t figured out the perfect Valentine’s treat to make your loved one that’s a little more unique than chocolate-covered strawberries? This fool-proof cake pop recipe is sure to impress on this upcoming holiday.
What you’ll need:
- 1 box of moist cake mix, any flavor (and all ingredients needed to bake)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tub fluffy or whipped frosting, any flavor (the whole tub may not be needed)
- 1 tsp shortening (may substitute coconut oil)
- White or dark melting chocolate (or both)
- Lollipop sticks
- Waxed paper
Optional:
- 2 tsp instant coffee
- Toppings (sprinkles, nuts, crushed candies, etc.)
- Styrofoam block (used to hold cake pops once done, found at most craft stores)
Get started:
- In a mixing bowl, combine cake mix, cake mix ingredients listed on box, vanilla and instant coffee (if wanted).
- Bake as directed.
- Cool completely.
- Line a baking sheet with wax paper.
- Crumble cake into large bowl. Add frosting slowly to ensure mix does not get too soggy. Mix well with hands until a dough begins to form. Hand roll dough into balls and place on cookie sheet. Freeze for 15-20 minutes.
- In a microwavable bowl, melt white and/or dark chocolate separately. Stir in ½ tsp of shortening to each.
- Dip each lollipop stick halfway into melted chocolate, then into cake pop.
- Dip cake pop into melted chocolate. Decorate with toppings as desired.
- Place cake pops back on baking sheet (they will not be as round if set back down) OR stick end of lollipop stick into foam block, keeping cake pop upright.
- Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes or until set, then store at room temperature.
— by Lauren Reichenbach
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.