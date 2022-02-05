Woodway Town Council Feb. 7 set to discuss bridge report, stormwater work amendment

The Town of Woodway council will meet virtually this Monday, Feb. 7, starting at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda:

– Bridge Report – Executive Summary

– ROW Conversation Update

– Study Session Planning

– Representatives to Town and Regional Organizations

– Amendment to Olympic View Water and Sewer District Agreement for Twin Maples Stormwater Work

The Council meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams with the option of calling in via telephone. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. The meeting ID is 52 819 344#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

Those who wish to make a public comment for this meeting can do so via video or audio connection. Please keep yourself muted until the appropriate time. Phone callers can unmute themselves by dialing *6.