Write on the Sound call for presenters closes March 31

Write on the Sound, the Edmonds Arts Commission’s annual conference focused on the craft of writing, is in its final month of accepting proposals for the 2022 event, set for Oct 7-9. The deadline for submissions is March 31.

Organizers hope to present a hybrid event, with final determination made in the late spring.

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission said it is working to create “an inclusive conference program that represents a broad range of literary genres, publishing options and topics on the writers’ life.” People of all races, ethnicities, genders, identities, ages, abilities, religions and orientations are encouraged to apply.

The application information and link can be found here.