April health and wellness programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) is offering the following health and wellness programs in April:
Easter Charcuterie Board Class
Friday, April 1
1-3 p.m. in the EWC Teaching Kitchen (MP1)
Cost: $30 for members, $35 for non-members
Click here to register or call 425-774-5555
Aging Mastery Program
Tuesdays, April 5 – May 3 (five-week series)
1-3:30 p.m. in person at the EWC
Click here to register
Call Michelle Reitan at 425-954-2523 for more information
The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is an education and behavior change incentive program for aging well. The core curriculum covers 10 topics with a mix of didactic and interactive learning with an emphasis on peer-to-peer interaction. At the end of the program, participants have set goals for positive actions in many aspects of their lives such as exercise, nutrition, finances, advance care planning, community engagement, and healthy relationships.
Older adults in the program expressed significant increases in their:
-Social connectedness
-Physical activity levels
-Healthy eating habits
-Use of advanced planning
-Participation in evidence-based programs
-Adoption of several other healthy behaviors
