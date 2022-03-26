Artists invited to enter Puget Sound Bird Fest 2022 poster art contest

Puget Sound-area artists are invited to submit original artwork representative of Puget Sound bird life to be used on the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster for promotion of the event taking place Sept. 10-11 in Edmonds. A $350 prize sponsored by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation will be awarded to the winner of the poster contest.

This year’s Bird Fest poster theme is ‘Birds of Agricultural Lands’ in honor of this year’s keynote presenter John Marzluff. Professor Marzluff’s newest book, In Search of Meadowlarks: Birds, Farms, and Food in Harmony with the Land, explores farming practices that find practical solutions for sustainable food production compatible with bird and wildlife conservation. In this fascinating book, Marzluff travels to farms throughout the Americas, stopping at corn and soybean farms, vineyards, cattle ranches, and coffee plantations and provides an accessible and insightful study for the ecologically minded citizen, farmer, rancher, or conservationist.

The poster format is 11” X 17”, portrait orientation, and entries must be received by June 24, 2022. No photography or digital art will be accepted. Entrants must be 18 years or older and are limited to one entry per person.

More information and entry form available at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org/ or email jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov.