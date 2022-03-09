Buy tickets to May 7 Seattle Mariners game and support EWHS baseball program

You’re invited to support the Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Booster Club baseball program by attending the May 7 Seattle Mariners game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.
Tickets must be purchased by April 7, 2022.
The Seattle Mariners provide various high school baseball teams with an opportunity to play a baseball game on the big-league grounds of T-Mobile Park. The EWHS baseball team is playing a high school game on Friday, April 8, at 6 p.m. on the Mariners’ home field, and the game is free to attend. In exchange, the Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Booster Club is selling tickets to the Saturday, May 7, Mariners vs. Rays, game, which starts at 6:10 p.m., at T-Mobile Park.
Tickets are $20 for 300-level seats and can be purchased online (input ticket purchase or donation amount and your contact information — name and email — for the ticket distribution. You can also purchase with cash or check payable to “EW-ABC.” Cash and checks can be dropped off to the EWHS main office or mailed to Edmonds-Woodway Athletic Booster Club, c/o Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98020. Include your contact information with your purchase. Tickets will be distributed after purchase. All proceeds will support the EWHS baseball team.
If you’re unable to attend the game, you can make any monetary donation, which will be used to donate tickets.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.