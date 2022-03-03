City encourages residents to sign up for local emergency notifications on their cell phones

Snohomish County has adopted a new emergency notification system called Smart 911 that allows residents to receive local emergency alert and warning notifications. The information is sent to residents’ cell phones and is specific to their home address.

“In the event of an emergency or disaster, being able to communicate actionable information directly to Edmonds residents will save lives,” Mayor Mike Nelson said in a city press release encouraging residents to sign up for the service.

Smart 911 allows residents to sign up for emergency and disaster alerts specific to their address and mobile phone, plus offers the option to provide personalized information about choice of hospital, family medical conditions, household vehicles and even information about pets. This optional information is kept private and is only available to 911 operators and responders should you call 911.

According to the Smart 911 website, over 80% of calls made to 911 come from mobile phones. While mobile phones can be an important public safety tool, they can also create unique challenges for emergency responders, the website said. When you dial 911 from a mobile phone, in most cases, the 911 call taker has very little information to help you – only your phone number and a very general sense of your location. Smart 911 “can help save precious seconds in emergency situations,” the website said.

You can sign up for Smart 911 at www.smart911.com.