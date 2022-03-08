City of Edmonds earns Well City Award

The City of Edmonds will be receiving a 2022 Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Well City Award at this week’s AWC’s Healthy Worksite Summit.

In achieving Well City Award status, the City of Edmonds has earned a 2% discount on all AWC Trust medical insurance premiums in 2023.

To earn the award, the city had to meet 29 well City Award requirements established by the AWC Benefit Trust. These include having a council- and mayor-approved wellness policy and an active wellness program with employee participation and completing documented wellness-related activities that provide progress measurements.

The City of Edmonds has a Wellness Committee that organizes, promotes and supports related programs for City of Edmonds employees and their families.