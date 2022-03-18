City of Edmonds seeks applicants for Economic Development Commission

The City of Edmonds Citizens Economic Development Commission has openings that will become available at the end of March.

“Promoting economic activity in Edmonds enhances our quality of life and creates jobs,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “Our Economic Development Commissioners provide valuable advice on many issues before the city council, staff and the mayor.”

The appointed commissioners will serve in a volunteer capacity for a term running until March 31, 2024.

The city encourages women, people of color and other minorities to apply for commission service. Citizens interested in serving on the Citizens Economic Development Commission must fill out and submit the official city application form at https://tinyurl.com/7j72c89c.

Commissioners must be residents of Edmonds. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022.

For more information, visit the Economic Development Commission webpage.