Commentary: City council majority ‘taking Edmonds parks backwards’

The new council majority has rejected the voices of thousands of Edmonds’ residents. Voices who want more equitable distribution of our parks, more open space, more trails and more walking paths. They dismissed the community’s input as flawed. They say they want citizen input but reject any opinion that doesn’t align with their own.

Instead, some councilmembers have decided that it’s in the city’s best interests to create a small group of their hand-picked friends to decide the future of our parks system.

Tuesday’s action by council was a continuation of their ongoing efforts to block improvements, financial support and expansion to our city parks. Those council actions have included delaying hiring of key park staff and voting against the city from receiving $1 million in state park grants.

In contrast, our city parks department is helping move Edmonds forward by updating its Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. The plan identifies future park projects and qualifies the city for state grants for outdoor recreation and conservation efforts.

Our parks plan process included an unprecedented outreach to residents throughout Edmonds to ensure that we have an improved parks system that captures the interests of our community. As part of that outreach, there was a substantial engagement program with a broad range of voices including those voices that are traditionally under-represented from our Chinese, Korean and Spanish communities. As part of this engagement program, extensive use of online and direct mail surveys; web-based handouts and presentation materials; and live translation during community meetings were provided to the public.

As a result of the city’s engagement and outreach efforts, 1,958 people responded. Based on input from the parks department and the community, the park plan recommendations included:

Acquiring new parks in south and southeast Edmonds.

Acquiring more open space to conserve unique natural areas such as wetlands, forests, and stream corridors.

Building more trails in our parks, and trails that connect our neighborhoods.

Updating our park playgrounds and restrooms, and adding more park amenities.

Replacing Yost Pool.

Improving universal access to our parks.

Implementation of these recommendations is necessary to ensure that our parks system continues to move forward, not backward.

Please contact your council and let them know you support our PROS Plan to expand and improve Edmonds parks. And tell the council to stop taking Edmonds parks backwards.

–By Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson