Commentary: Parks plan review will ensure comprehensive approach to environmental restoration, protection

As a city councilmember, I’ve received hundreds of emails and comments from residents regarding the draft six-year PROS (Parks, Recreation and Open Space) Plan update. I appreciate all input and have met with a number of citizens and exchanged emails.

Being an elected official has afforded me the rewarding experience of being supported and endorsed within our environmental community: I have attempted to represent them well. I’ve met scientists, tribal leaders, fellow elected officials, stormwater specialists, agency experts and professionals in all aspects of helping cure/restore our environment to save our salmon and by extension our whales.

So, let’s talk about the plan from an environmental and watershed perspective. I’m a firm believer that good integrated plans can result in improvements that benefit the public and our environment. I’ve seen it through grant requests that I’ve read over the past seven years while being on the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council and can provide examples.

I would like to see the plan reflect our continued environmental community values for preserving and improving our environment. The survey did not address salmon recovery, watersheds issues or honoring tribal treaty rights to restore our Sound. Adding these environmental goals and action plans will not be diluting the plan’s survey results for enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for all citizens throughout the city.

Remember, environmental aspects, salmon recovery, culvert replacements and watersheds solutions are important distinctions when funding aspects are involved and why comprehensive plans, goals and action items are necessary for this plan, as identified in the 2016 plan.

We all know the city administration doesn’t have the staffing and funding to do everything everywhere, so the plan must prioritize the critical actions beyond routine maintenance and land acquisition to include potential holistic projects and available resources or potential grant resources. Pragmatic and comprehensive plans will indicate to grant funding agencies that we are ready and able to design and/or implement.

Sometimes identifying an issue publicly can lead to resolution/restoration assistance by utilizing our volunteering community with little or no cost to the city. The creation/restoration of the off-leash dog area at Marina Beach, where from 2005 – 2015 a small group volunteers worked to remove tons of debris under the supervision of the parks manager, is a great example. Or the most recent Washington State Department of Transportation/citizen project that allowed the removal of wire fences and invasive plants on both sides of the Hwy 104 culverts to free the stream flow into the Edmonds Marsh. The Tree Board has been instrumental in working with staff for Earth Day and Arbor Day festivities and volunteers from Student Saving Salmon, Youth Commission, local business, chamber volunteers and many community members enjoy these events. I am pleased that the plan did finally recognize this volunteering aspect as it is a key component for attempting to achieve diversity and inclusion.

So the restoration of the Edmonds Marsh is a good example of essential watershed planning and it was a high priority in the 2016 plan. Now that management of the marsh has been removed from stormwater and placed under parks, the PROS Plan should include actions steps for a comprehensive restoration approach that includes outdoor recreation, education, wildlife and estuary conservation.

This comprehensive planning approach must have an environmental lens for the near-shore estuary vision, which includes the marsh, the wildlife sanctuary, the old Unocal property, and Marina Beach. If planned together as a complete system, it opens the door to a multitude of federal and state grant opportunities that could cover most of the restoration and/or land purchase costs.

For this reason, I lobbied to disapprove the two Marina Beach grants as the project would have cost the city $4 million with only $1 million in grant funds — or only 20% of the project was grant funded. With all the grant requests that I have reviewed over the years, generally grants represent 85% – 100% of the project. These two grant applications also left off the design of the tidal channel that connects the Sound to the marsh, hence the salmon recovery aspect. So, from a fiscal perspective, it made no sense to restore Marina Beach Park without the holistic approach.

With millions of salmon recovery dollars available, the restoration approach for the marsh should include items like nature trails, salmon viewing stations, bird watching and the recreational aspect already found in the Marina Beach. This regional park would expand the wildlife sanctuary onto the old Unocal property and tie in the Marina Beach recreational aspect along with the new tidal channel and viewing bridge. This ecological restoration project could open an urban regional park for people, future generations and our wildlife. The educational aspects are limitless.

With the array of grant programs available through salmon recovery and near-shore estuary programs, the burden on local taxpayers will be minimal or even non-existent. Thus, funds would be available for other areas of the city that need new neighborhood parks.

My years of experience on the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council and the Puget Sound Salmon Recovery Council, and reviewing acquisition and restoration grants, tells me that if our PROS Plan has well thought-out environmental goals and approaches (actions), the city will have no problem obtaining the needed grant funds and assistance and it should place little burden on city resources (as funds were set aside in previous years).

As a method of addressing PROS Plan concerns, I suggested using the process when finalizing the Urban Forest Management Program by creating a small task force to address insufficient content, and specific action items for some of the goals and objectives. Many are willing to assist so as to bring this updated plan more in compliance with the 2016 PROS Plan update and allow action items for successful oversight.

— By Diane Buckshnis, Edmonds City Council