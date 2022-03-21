Commercial drone registration starts April 1

Beginning April 1, people or businesses using drones for commercial purposes will need to start registering their drone with the Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division.

In 2021, the Washington State Legislature passed a bill directing the WSDOT Aviation Division to create and manage a commercial drone registration program. Commercial drone operators must register unmanned aircraft every year beginning in April 2022.

The $15 drone registration fee will support WSDOT Aviation’s work to assess and collaboratively work on integration of emerging technologies.

Steps on how to register commercial drones can be found on the Aviation Division’s website.

For any questions regarding drone registration, contact State Unpiloted Systems Coordinator Eddy Hensley at eddy.hensley@wsdot.wa.gov.