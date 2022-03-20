Community invited to March 24 bookseller panel hosted by Friends of the Edmonds Library

Spring and books are in the air. Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. for a panel discussion with three local booksellers. This in-person event will be held in the Plaza Room above the library at 650 Main St. and is free and open to the public.

Booksellers from Edmonds Bookshop, The Neverending Bookshop and Main Street Books will discuss changes and trends in the industry, new authors and titles, and anything else that piques your interest during a participant question-and-answer session.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. The program will begin at 6 p.m.. Event hosts will follow city guidelines for masking in public buildings, which currently state that masks are optional.