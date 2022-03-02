Council hears update on homelessness in Edmonds, reinstates salary commission

Koné then noted that the majority of Edmonds renters (80%) pay between $1,000 and $1,999 in monthly rent, and that the median annual cost of rent alone in Edmonds ($17,592) is $172 higher than the federal poverty line, which is $17,420 in income for two adults.

The data “begins to paint a pretty bleak picture for people who are living at or below the poverty line who are trying to afford housing in Edmonds,” Koné added.

Regarding the extent of homelessness in Edmonds, the consultants once again used population-level information from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), aggregated by the 98020 and 98026 ZIP codes to get city-specific information.

The total number of DSHS clients for Edmonds was 3,581 but those numbers exclude Medicaid recipients. When factoring in an estimate of Medicaid beneficiaries, the number of Edmonds residents defined as “at risk” for homelessness is 8,802, Koné said.

“What we have seen is that although the…numbers of people in Edmonds who have been receiving DSHS services has been declining since about 2012, the percentage of people in Edmonds who are receiving DSHS services in Edmonds, who are homeless, is steadily increasing,” she said. She also pointed to the change in the homeless count — as shown in the above chart — in 2020 and 2021, which is when the City of Edmonds began awarding pandemic assistance grants. “There aren’t enough data points to be able to say with certainty there is a correlation between the assistance payments that were going out the door and the lack of a steep increase (in homelessness),” Koné said. But the city may be seeing “the beginning of some (homelessness) prevention efforts (due to the grant assistance),” she added.

Based on the Census data and DSHS statistics, people of color who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness are overrepresented. Older adults are also at greater risk, she added.

Koné also talked about the common reasons why people become homeless in Edmonds in the first place, citing the results of the online survey with homelessness service providers. Lack of affordable housing is the top reason (69%), with mental illness coming in second at 37% and a rise in housing costs third at 36%. As for why people stay homeless in the city, lack of affordable housing was cited by 63% of respondents, lack of adequate support services (61%) and mental illness (32%).

Similar to the 2019 report, Koné said that “hidden homelessness” was the most prevalent form in Edmonds, according to the survey of service providers. Survey respondents indicated that the majority of homeless people were living in their cars or RVs (69%) or with friends or family (59%). It is not as common for homeless people in Edmonds to be in “visible places like parks or on the street,” she said.

Using data from 211, which takes calls for information and referrals to social services and related help, rent assistance is a top unmet need in Edmonds, she added. Lack of transportation is cited as a barrier to receiving services, and this is likely because there are no homeless shelters in South Snohomish County, with the closest location in Everett. “Transporting individuals in need to Everett for those services is a challenge,” she said.

Later in the presentation, Koné talked about money available for homeless services, noting that survey participants indicated that funds and grants from the City of Edmonds have been a leading source of funding. One future funding source mentioned by providers is Snohomish County’s 0.1% sales tax, approved by the county council in December, to fund affordable housing and behaviorial health services. A total of 82% of funds will be used to build affordable housing and emergency shelter services. “That’s something that, in collaboration with the county, the city might be able to tap into,” she said.

Finally, Koné shared some best practices, including a shared housing program known as HIP in San Mateo County, California that matches individuals and couples seeking housing with people who have a room to rent. In addition, she pointed to a best practice for interagency collaboration in nearby Bellevue, called a CARES model. It includes a response unit with two supervised student social workers on call to respond to assist vulnerable populations. Residents are encouraged to call CARES instead of 9-1-1.

The consultant concluded with the following recommendations:

– Continue to fund the city’s human services department, and consider increasing staffing capacity for regional collaboration, policy development, grant writing, and outreach.

– Prioritize working with the county to create a South Snohomish County emergency shelter with on-site supportive services.

– Pursue agency collaboration by placing DSHS eligibility workers from the Alderwood community service office in the Edmonds human services office.