CPA Janine Urbanek joins Will Chen, PLLC

Edmonds-based CPA firm Will Chen, PLLC announced that Janine Urbanek has joined the company.

Urbanek is a licensed certified public accountant and received her masters of accounting from North Carolina State University. She worked for the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor, serving on the team auditing the Department of Revenue and the State’s Annual Financial Statements. She then accepted a position with the Internal Revenue Service, which brought her to Seattle.

Urbanek worked for the IRS for 15 years, gaining extensive tax knowledge and experience in resolving tax controversies. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is volunteering as a mentor/coach for the Girls on the Run organization.