Deadline March 31 for 3rd graders to enter Best Book I Ever Read poster exhibit

Any third-grade-aged child who attends a school within Edmonds’ city limits, or who lives in Edmonds, is eligible for the Edmonds Arts Commission’s Best Book I Ever Read poster exhibit.

Each child who submits a poster inspired by a favorite book is entered into a raffle for one of 20 $10 gift certificates to the Edmonds Bookshop, provided by the Friends of the Edmonds Library.

The posters will displayed for all to enjoy in an online gallery, and in the Frances Anderson Center in the spring.

The deadline for submission is March 31. Click here for complete information, links to a suggested reading list, informational videos how to create a poster, and submission instruction.