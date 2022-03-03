Don’t delay: Nominate your favorites for Best of Edmonds 2022

The deadline is near for nominating your favorites in multiple categories and neighborhoods for Best of Edmonds 2022.

We want your nominations for what you love most about Edmonds — favorite spot for a date night? Best grocery store? Best free attraction? The deadline to submit nominations is March 4, 2022. The Best of Edmonds is sponsored by My Edmonds News and KDMC Marketing.

Nominate your favorites here.

Once the nominations are compiled, the fun starts — voting for your favorites.

We will name first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, based on the number of votes received.

All winners will be recognized in both online and print publications, and will also receive a window sticker to display proudly in their establishments. To learn more about Best of Edmonds print and online advertising opportunities, email Kathy Hashbarger.