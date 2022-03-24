Edmonds Art Beat: Music, film, theater and books provide entertainment around town

Masters of

Hawaiian music at Edmonds Center for the Arts March 26

This Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m., masters of Hawaiian music George Kahumoku Jr, Sonny Lim and Jeff Peterson will share unique folk styles from Hawaii. Enjoy a lovely evening of music with slack key guitarists, you will feel like you are transported to the islands and away from the rain.

Tickets range from $19-$54 and are available here.

Seattle International Film Festival is back at Shoreline CC

There will be an opening night benefit party Friday, April 15 to celebrate the return of Seattle International Festival at Shoreline Community College. The college kicks off six days of screenings with the April 15 scholarship benefit at the college theater. Tickets for the opening night event are $75 and include a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. and a screening of the opening night film.

Proceeds will benefit performing arts and digital filmmaking scholarships, awarded to students each year by the Shoreline Community College Foundation. Tickets for opening night can be purchased here.

If you are interested in attending SIFF showtimes the rest of the week the times are:

Saturday, April 16, noon, 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17, noon., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 18, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

The film lineup will be announced on March 30. Tickets for screenings will be available to purchase from SIFF here.

First staged reading at the Phoenix Theatre

Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. will be the first staged reading at the Phoenix Theatre, part of their new play reading program. A script will be chosen and performed by actors reading the characters but without staging, props, sound effects or costumes.

The evening promises to be full of comedy and providing a new form of entertainment. Pay what you can and drinks will be available. No children under 12 are allowed for this event. To learn more, reach out to the theater directly.

Neverending Bookshop hosting monthly book groups in Perrinville

Did you know that The Neverending Bookshop hosts monthly book groups? The last Sunday of the month is the Romance Book Group. Join in this Sunday, March 27 to see what it is all about while the group discusses Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall. On the first Sunday of each month there is a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group. The next meeting, on Sunday, April 3, will be to discuss Questland by Carrie Vaughn. To learn more about these events, visit the website or the Facebook page. You can join in even if you haven’t read the book

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.