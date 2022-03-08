Edmonds Chamber introduces ‘Walk Safe Edmonds’ program

With the goal of promoting Edmonds as a walkable city, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tuesday introduced its new “Walk Safe Edmonds” program.

To increase awareness of pedestrians and their safety both day and night, the program is offering free safety vests to downtown residents and visitors — with the goal of making them available in other areas of Edmonds soon. Safety reflective vests have been shown to reduce vehicle-pedestrian accidents and to save lives, the chamber said.

“We are a city of people who love to shop and eat in our beautiful town, a city of runners and joggers, as well as a city of dog-walkers and seniors who love to walk. We need them to feel safe and welcome,” said Ralph Sanders, a chamber board member, chief financial officer of Sanders Elder Law, and one of the program’s founders.

The free safety vests will be available through the chamber’s Log Cabin Visitor Center, 120 5th Ave. N., and at participating businesses. While supplies are limited, the chamber hopes to produce more vests as new sponsors join the campaign. The chamber offered thanks to Nancy Ekrem of DME CPA Group for sponsoring the initial order of reflective vests.

For more information on sponsoring vests with your company logo, contact Greg Urban at the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce office at greg@edmondswa.com or 425-670-1496.