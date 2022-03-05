Edmonds Chamber now a local hub for state Labor and Industries resources

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) Small Business Outreach Contracts program — a move aimed at helping local businesses meet their L&I requirements.
As a result of the partnership, the chamber said in a press release that it will “serve as a local and accessible resource to increase the number of employers who understand L&I requirements and connect them to the many tools and resources available through L&I.”
The chamber said it will provide:
- One-on-one consultations with chamber staff to help navigate and communicate with L&I,
- Uup-to-date workplace posters required for L&I compliance,
- Relevant printed brochures and pamphlets on L&I requirements,
- Local trainings with information specific to the region’s small businesses,
- “Tip of the Week” communications through social media and newsletters
- A website page with a curated list of resources, targeted to the Edmonds small business community’s needs.
Businesses looking to access these services can visit www.EdmondsChamber.com/landi-resources
“We look forward to keeping our employers and employees safe and up-to-date with the latest rules and requirements of L&I,” said Alicia Moreno of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “We are ready to work with you and your business to address any questions 0r concerns, ensuring you avoid costly fines.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.