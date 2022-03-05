Edmonds Chamber now a local hub for state Labor and Industries resources

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) Small Business Outreach Contracts program — a move aimed at helping local businesses meet their L&I requirements.

As a result of the partnership, the chamber said in a press release that it will “serve as a local and accessible resource to increase the number of employers who understand L&I requirements and connect them to the many tools and resources available through L&I.”

The chamber said it will provide:

One-on-one consultations with chamber staff to help navigate and communicate with L&I,

Uup-to-date workplace posters required for L&I compliance,

Relevant printed brochures and pamphlets on L&I requirements,

Local trainings with information specific to the region’s small businesses,

“Tip of the Week” communications through social media and newsletters

A website page with a curated list of resources, targeted to the Edmonds small business community’s needs.

Businesses looking to access these services can visit www.EdmondsChamber.com/landi-resources

“We look forward to keeping our employers and employees safe and up-to-date with the latest rules and requirements of L&I,” said Alicia Moreno of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. “We are ready to work with you and your business to address any questions 0r concerns, ensuring you avoid costly fines.”