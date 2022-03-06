Edmonds City Council committee meeting agendas for Tuesday, March 8

The Edmonds City Council will meet in committees on Tuesday, March 8, starting at 5 p.m. Here are the agendas:

Public Safety, Personnel and Planning Committee, 5 p.m.

1. A city recruitment update with reports from human resource and police staff.

2. A conversation with city administration about police station and/or other city building relocations.

Finance Committee, 6 p.m.

1. 2022 carryforward budget amendment

2. 2021 disposed assets

3. January 2022 monthly financial report

4. ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding status

Parks and Public Works Committee, 7:30 p.m.

1. Market, Edmonds SpringFest and Edmonds Arts Festival event contracts

2. Public Safety Complex public art project

3. Civic Park public art project

4. SEEK (Summer Experienes & Enrichment for Kids) grant contract – 2022 Summer Day Camp

5. State of Washington Department of Commerce grant contract – Civic Park

6. 2022 Parks, Recreation & Open Space (PROS) Plan capital program

7. Presentation of a professional services agreement with BHC Consultants for the Ph 10 Sewer Project

8. Release of public sewer easement at 21200 72nd Ave.

9. Dedication of 15 feet for 203rd Street Southwest Right of Way adjacent to 20323 81st Ave. W.

10. 2021 Transportation Impact Fee annual report

11. Ash thickener drive rebuild project for wastewater treatment plant

A reminder that council committee meetings are work sessions for the council and city staff, with no action taken. Committee meeting agendas do not include audience comments or public hearings.

This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. To view or listen to the committee meetings in their entirety, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261