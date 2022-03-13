Edmonds City Council set to hold public hearings March 15 on art projects, parks plan

Three public hearings — two on proposed city art projects and a third on the city’s 2022 Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Plan — are among the items before the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday, March 16, business meeting.

You can learn more about the proposed art projects in our previous story here.

The council is also scheduled to further discuss issues related to reinstatement of the city’s citizens salary commission, which sets salaries for the mayor and city council. The council voted at its March 1 meeting to approve “as a broad concept” an ordinance that reestablishes the citizens salary commission, which was disbanded last year — with details to be worked out later.

Also on the council agenda is an ordinance that would amend city code to clarify the meeting times for the three council committee meetings, which are now held consecutively on the second Tuesday of the month.

And the council is scheduled to consider a request from Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett that the two new assistant chiefs she is hiring from other agencies receive additional vacation and sick leave as part of their hiring agreement.

The remote meeting will be held via Zoom. To access, paste the following into a web browser using a computer or smart phone:

https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261

Those who want to comment using a computer or smart phone should raise a virtual hand to be recognized. You can provide audience comments using a dial-up phone by pressing *9 to raise a hand. When prompted, press *6 to unmute.

In addition to Zoom, the meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.