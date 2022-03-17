Edmonds City Hall, other city buildings now open to the public

With a reduction in COVID-19 cases and the lifting of the mark mandate, the City of Edmonds said Wednessday that city hall and other city buildings in Edmonds have reopened to the public.

Under the reopening — effective Wednesday, March 16 — city hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and by appointment.

Hours for other city buildings are as follows:

Frances Anderson Center will be open to the public from 8:30 am to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Public Works Building will be open to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Edmonds Police Department continues to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Municipal Court continues to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The city encourages the public to visit the city’s website and the webpage for the city department they would like to conduct business with. There, they can find department-specific information, such as if they are doing business by appointment only or if services are available in-person or online.

Visitors to city buildings and city staff are no longer required to wear masks. Hand-sanitizing stations and optional temperature checking will still be in place.

The city will continue to follow guidance of state and local agencies and health and safety oversight agencies. Should changes occur, the opening policies and hours may be adjusted.