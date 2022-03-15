Edmonds Floretum sponsoring Spring Kids Garden event March 19-20

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden and Edmonds Floretum Garden Club team up this weekend for a fun and free family event, Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The kids can plant a fairy garden to take home, go on a spring scavenger hunt, and scramble up the Wood Wave climbing frame, while parents enjoy one of the finest collections of native plants in the Pacific Northwest.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden runs camps and events for kids all year round at their Shoreline location: 20312 15th Ave. N.W.

Floretum has been nurturing young gardeners for 100 years. In 1923, the club gave out seeds and gardening advice to children, and the kids entered their best blooms in a flower show.

Throughout the 20th century, Floretum club members held youth gardening events, and in the 1990s Floretum and Madrona Elementary School students formed the Rhododendron Junior Club. The students invited Master Gardeners to speak, went on horticultural field trips, participated in flower shows, and built herb and vegetable gardens.

In 2016, the club helped Chase Lake Community School launch a school garden. Every part of the planting and growing process infused the daily lessons, and at the end of the summer, parents got together and made a veggie feast for the school community.

Floretum offers grants for school gardens, partners with Kruckeberg Botanic Garden on weekend activities, and features a special Kid Zone at their annual plant sale the first Saturday in May.

Read more at edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.