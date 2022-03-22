Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission seeks new members

The City of Edmonds is looking for residents who would like to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission.

Applicants must reside within the city of Edmonds, have a demonstrated interest or competence in historic preservation, and possess qualities of impartiality and broad judgment. The commission is recruiting for one professional opening and five general openings for residents interested in historic preservation.

Qualified professional candidates will have experience in identifying, evaluating and protecting historic resources and a background in any of the following disciplines: history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies, law and/or real estate.

The commission identifies and actively encourages conservation of the city’s historic resources by maintaining a register of historic places, reviewing proposed changes to register properties, and raising community awareness and appreciation of the city’s history and historic resources. It serves as the city’s primary resource in matters of history, historic planning, and preservation.

The commission, with support from city staff, meets on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are currently held via Zoom but will be held at Edmonds City Hall when the city moves back to in-person meetings for boards and commissions.

Interested parties can fill out an application online at tinyurl.com/7j72c89c or may request an application by emailing planning@edmondswa.gov or calling 425-771-0220. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.

The city encourages women, people of color and other underrepresented groups to apply for service on this board.

Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with city council confirmation.