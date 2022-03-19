Edmonds Kind of Play: Frances Anderson Center reopens, plus gardening for kids and theater camp

The Frances Anderson Center (FAC) celebrated its reopening this week after being closed to visitors due to COVID. FAC will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They invite you to check out the upgrades that they completed during the closure, which include new flooring, paint and “a few new staff to meet too!” They also reminded us that registration for their summer camps and programs will begin on April 4.

As we head outside in between, or during, the rain we expect in spring, Edmonds Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services took to social media to let us know that it is breeding time for Edmonds’ owls. The post said that “breeding owls can be extremely protective of their nests and young and may attack walkers and runners who venture too close.” Those who live near or frequent Seaview Park tell tales of their local owl who is known for such behavior. If you see an owl, the city recommends that you give it space and consider altering your course — and if you “get ‘swooped’ by an owl, you are advised to leave the area immediately to avoid injury.” I have been walking through Yost Park at least once a week for years, and seen lots of owls, and while I have yet to be “swooped,” although I have heard of it happening to others. I did, however, have a hummingbird beeline for my head while stopped on the trail and you wouldn’t think it would be as loud or direct as it felt.

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has been busy. First they have a new artwork installation on the fence outside FAC. The club was awarded a grant from the city and a “dahlia garden” by Mona Smiley Fairbanks will be on display for the next six months. Floretum also has donated and planted 6,000 daffodil bulbs around Edmonds, including outside of the library. If you are at the Edmonds Library to see the daffodils, you can head inside to find a display with books for kids on spring and gardening! If you would like to take a self-guided daffodil walk, you can visit EdmondsFloretumGardenClub.org for all the information.

The club also partnered with Kruckeberg Botanic Garden for a free family event to celebrate spring. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, kids can “plant a fairy garden to take home, go on a spring scavenger hunt, and scramble up the Wood Wave climbing frame.” While supplies last, each child can get one kit to plant and take home. For more information on the free family event or Krukerberg’s camps you can visit Kruckeberg.org.

OK, before I mention a fun new camp by Alley Bell Music, I have two Edmonds School District things to cover. First, volunteers will be welcomed back to local schools starting the week of April 11, right after spring break. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit the volunteer page on Edmonds.Wednet.Edu for information and paperwork needed to participate. On top of the required background check, “all volunteers are required to verify COVID-19 vaccination status or receive an approved exemption.”

Next… Being a little too into nostalgia, I frequently check my Facebook memories. A post from when my oldest was a third grader shares how a local library, I believe Lynnwood, showed us how to get a lot of good information for the required culture project which we really needed at the time. The “Culture Grams,” which include the kind of information he needed for his project, can be found HERE. This week, registration for a new camp offering from Alley Bell Music opened. Luckily I have Sarah Richárd, director of Alley Bell Music, as a contact in my phone, though primarily for arranged video games online between her oldest and my youngest. It came in handy to ask Richárd about their Summer Musical Theater Camps. There will be a Kids Camp for those aged 8 to 10 and a Tweens and Teens Camp for those ages 11 to 14. Campers can “come learn what it takes to be a ‘triple threat’ in the theater world” with instruction on choreographed numbers and several audition “cuts” (I learned this means roughly a minute of music and a monologue) to hone their theatrical expression skills. Campers will prepare a final number to be performed at Centennial Plaza in front of their adoring fans. Each group will be limited to 10 campers, and registration can be found for this and other Alley Bell Music offerings at AlleyBellMusic.com.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.