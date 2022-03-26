Edmonds Lion Club welcomes new members 3 hours ago 51 The Edmonds Lions Club March 23 inducted two new members into the club. Lisa George is shown at center left with her sponsor Jim Forgey and Miki Lilly is at center right with sponsor Art Rueben. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)
