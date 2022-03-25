Edmonds lodging tax fund awards now accepting applications for 2023

Applications for City of Edmonds lodging tax fund awards to promote 2023 events and programs that attract visitors from outside Edmonds are now available. The City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) provides recommendations on the use of city lodging tax revenue for the purposes of tourism promotion.

These recommendations, approved by the Edmonds City Council in the annual city budget, include awarding grants to organizations that produce and promote events or programs that bring visitors to Edmonds. The award cycle is once a year. Applications for 2023 will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday May 26, 2022.

Arts-related not-for-profit organizations seeking grants up to $2,600 for events or programs that promote cultural tourism may apply through the City of Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Awards program. Applications are available by contacting eac@edmondswa.gov or frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov .

Nonprofits seeking funds for any kind of event or program that promotes tourism may apply directly to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for funding to assist with attracting visitors to Edmonds. Contact Megan Luttrell at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.

Both of these applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday May 26.

The objectives of the LTAC awards are to help promote events and programs in Edmonds that attract visitors to Edmonds. All awards are reviewed and recommended by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee for review and final approval by the city council as part of the 2023 budget.