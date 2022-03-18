Edmonds puts on the green for St. Patrick’s Day 2022
Posted: March 17, 2022 95
St. Patrick’s Day brought a touch of Ireland to downtown Edmonds Thursday evening with two pipe and drum bands providing entertainment, much green bunting and décor, and a festive celebration where everyone is Irish for day. Coincidentally coming on the third Thursday of the month, the holiday coincided with Third Thursday Art Walk, which added to the festive atmosphere of the evening.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.