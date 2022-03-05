Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 23-March 1, 2022

Feb. 23

76th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest A man was arrested for DUI after high-centering his vehicle on a curb.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A front-door window was damaged from apparent rocks or BB pellets.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A firearm accidentally left by a customer using the restroom was stolen.

10200 block 242nd Place Southwest: Personal information was used to open an unauthorized utility account.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A warrant subject was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A robbery occurred at a discount store.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.

300 block 8th Avenue South: A sexual assault was reported.

Airport Road/Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided a K-9 assist to another agency to search for an assault suspect.

Feb. 24

23700 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through a window of a business.

10700 block Robin Hood Drive: A juvenile was reported as missing.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile gave multiple other juveniles marijuana edibles while at school.

7700 block 200th Street Southwest: A cell phone was stolen out of a package.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was transported to the hospital after cutting her wrist on broken glass during a domestic argument.

Feb. 25

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a K-9 assist to another agency in an attempt to locate a suspect who brandished a firearm during an interrupted vehicle prowl.

23300 block 97th Avenue West: An unclothed subject in the roadway was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found smart watch was turned in for safekeeping and the owner was contacted.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled while at a park.

21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a referral report from Adult Protective Services.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen and replaced with a plate stolen out of Seattle.

23200 block Highway 99: A subject told police that baseball cards were taken from his home and thumb tacks were left in his food.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A couple who helped a woman with her groceries later stole her vehicle.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for shoplifting from a department store.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was located and arrested after attempting burglary of a neighboring apartment unit.

23600 block 78th Place West: A verbal argument occurred between spouses.

23900 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man after he came home intoxicated and hit his ex-wife.

Feb. 26

8000 block Sierra Drive: An unknown subject was reported to be in the backyard of a residence, possibly attempting entry into the home.

22900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle. Suspect information obtained and charges forwarded to the prosecutor.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at a local bar.

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman called 911 then provided no information.

Feb. 27

23900 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl victim located a suspect and recovered their property and property belonging to others.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Apartment complex mailboxes were broken into and mail was found scattered in the area.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Credit cards and ID were stolen from a purse during a vehicle prowl.

100 block Main Street: A subject was arrested for stealing from a business

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A snow blower was stolen from a condominium storage area.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A couple argued about use of the family vehicle.

7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with a collision investigation.

Feb. 28

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A shed lock was discovered missing but it’s unknown if anything was stolen from inside.

19900 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on a warrant

400 block Edmonds Street: A resident reported their medication was stolen.

18200 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported a man for having inappropriate photos on their computer.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A customer unknowingly passed a fake $50 bill.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile received possible scam text messages with explicit content on a cell phone.

600 block Dayton Street: Police received a report of a subject leaving work under suspicious circumstances.

23600 block Highway 99: Police contacted a subject slumped over on ground and seized suspected narcotics.

March 1

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a closed business property at the request of a security guard.

12900 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds PD provided K-9 search assistance to another agency for a cell phone store burglar.

9700 block Edmonds Way: An attempted business burglary was reported with the building’s power cut and the front door damaged.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A dating couple engaged in a verbal argument.

23800 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect broke a business window with a rock.

8800 block 240th Street Southwest: A residential garage was burglarized and vehicles inside prowled.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A car window was discovered broken, possibly related to a civil case.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole money from a business and assaulted an employee during the incident.