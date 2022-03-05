Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 23-March 1, 2022

Feb. 23
76th Avenue West/212th Street Southwest A man was arrested for DUI after high-centering his vehicle on a curb.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
9500 block Bowdoin Way: A front-door window was damaged from apparent rocks or BB pellets.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A firearm accidentally left by a customer using the restroom was stolen.
10200 block 242nd Place Southwest: Personal information was used to open an unauthorized utility account.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A warrant subject was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A robbery occurred at a discount store.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant.
300 block 8th Avenue South: A sexual assault was reported.
Airport Road/Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided a K-9 assist to another agency to search for an assault suspect.
Feb. 24
23700 block Highway 99: A rock was thrown through a window of a business.
10700 block Robin Hood Drive: A juvenile was reported as missing.
9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A juvenile gave multiple other juveniles marijuana edibles while at school.
7700 block 200th Street Southwest: A cell phone was stolen out of a package.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A woman was transported to the hospital after cutting her wrist on broken glass during a domestic argument.
Feb. 25
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a K-9 assist to another agency in an attempt to locate a suspect who brandished a firearm during an interrupted vehicle prowl.
23300 block 97th Avenue West: An unclothed subject in the roadway was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A found smart watch was turned in for safekeeping and the owner was contacted.
400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle was prowled while at a park.
21000 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a referral report from Adult Protective Services.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen and replaced with a plate stolen out of Seattle.
23200 block Highway 99: A subject told police that baseball cards were taken from his home and thumb tacks were left in his food.
20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A couple who helped a woman with her groceries later stole her vehicle.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Theft from a vehicle was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested for shoplifting from a department store.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was located and arrested after attempting burglary of a neighboring apartment unit.
23600 block 78th Place West: A verbal argument occurred between spouses.
23900 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man after he came home intoxicated and hit his ex-wife.
Feb. 26
8000 block Sierra Drive: An unknown subject was reported to be in the backyard of a residence, possibly attempting entry into the home.
22900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle. Suspect information obtained and charges forwarded to the prosecutor.
22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for criminal trespass at a local bar.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A woman called 911 then provided no information.
Feb. 27
23900 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle prowl victim located a suspect and recovered their property and property belonging to others.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Apartment complex mailboxes were broken into and mail was found scattered in the area.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: Credit cards and ID were stolen from a purse during a vehicle prowl.
100 block Main Street: A subject was arrested for stealing from a business
1100 block 5th Avenue South: A snow blower was stolen from a condominium storage area.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A couple argued about use of the family vehicle.
7300 block Lake Ballinger Way: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with a collision investigation.
Feb. 28
22000 block 76th Avenue West: A shed lock was discovered missing but it’s unknown if anything was stolen from inside.
19900 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested on a warrant
400 block Edmonds Street: A resident reported their medication was stolen.
18200 block 80th Avenue West: A woman reported a man for having inappropriate photos on their computer.
8600 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: A customer unknowingly passed a fake $50 bill.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A juvenile received possible scam text messages with explicit content on a cell phone.
600 block Dayton Street: Police received a report of a subject leaving work under suspicious circumstances.
23600 block Highway 99: Police contacted a subject slumped over on ground and seized suspected narcotics.
March 1
23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a closed business property at the request of a security guard.
12900 block Mukilteo Speedway: Edmonds PD provided K-9 search assistance to another agency for a cell phone store burglar.
9700 block Edmonds Way: An attempted business burglary was reported with the building’s power cut and the front door damaged.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A dating couple engaged in a verbal argument.
23800 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect broke a business window with a rock.
8800 block 240th Street Southwest: A residential garage was burglarized and vehicles inside prowled.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A car window was discovered broken, possibly related to a civil case.
23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole money from a business and assaulted an employee during the incident.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.