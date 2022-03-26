Edmonds Police Blotter: March 16-21, 2022

March 16
9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail after she stole vitamins from a store.
17500 block 69th Place West A resident reported being unable to locate a firearm, and believes it was taken by a friend.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting incident was elevated to robbery when a staff member at a business was assaulted.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend after the girlfriend did not allow the boyrfriend back into their home and left his belongings outside.
March 17
5500 block Evergreen Way: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to Everett police for a commercial burglary incident.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole packages of meat from a store. The suspect was not located.
19500 block 84th Avenue West: A church was burglarized, with checks stolen and used.
23200 block Highway 99: Animal abuse was discovered during an assault investigation.
23000 block Highway 99: Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Victim reported possible identity theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and a backpack was stolen.
22100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a hotel after causing a disturbance.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal argument between a couple.
March 18
76th Avenue West/Lake Ballinger Way: A collision investigation resulted in a DUI arrest of one of the involved drivers.
7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: Police contacted a suspicious subject digging up rocks near a business.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was broken and the vehicle ransacked. It’s unknown if property was taken.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject opened a vehicle door into another parked vehicle, causing damage.
23600 block Highway 99: Police made with two males possibly smoking narcotics. One was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and drug referral services were offered.
23800 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business for trespassing.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject previously removed from a business for trespassing returned and was arrested.
9500 block Firdale Avenue: A wallet containing cash and ID was found and turned in to police for safekeeping.
100 block 5th Avenue South: An argument at a bar turned violent and a patron was attacked with a bar glass.
March 19
21600 block 76th Avenue West: The wallet of a hospital patient who died was reported stolen, and fraudulent credit card activity was discovered.
700 block 13th Way Southwest: A large amount of stolen mail from Shoreline was found dumped in the street. A possibly related vehicle was captured on video.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A single tire and wheel were stolen from a vehicle in an apartment parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A male theft suspect pushed store staff when he was confronted. The suspect was not located.
800 block Main Street: An argument between a couple became physical, and the primary aggressor was arrested for domestic violence assault.
400 block Main Street: A group of what appeared to be teenagers drove by and shot soft-gel bbs at the people in front of a bar.
23000 block 80th Place West: Edmonds officers assisted another agency with the initial investigation of an assault that occured in unincorporated Edmonds.
March 20
22500 block Highway 99: An unidentified subject called a business and attempted to commit fraud.
7800 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle theft victim discovered a stoolen firearm in his recently recovered vehicle.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man shoplifted from a business, then eluded police in a vehicle.
9300 block 232nd Street Southwest: Mailboxes were opened and mail stolen.
1100 block 8th Avenue South: Multiple mailboxes were broken into.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responding to a domestic disturbance arrested a man for assault.
700 block Dayton Street: A large bag of rope and miscellaneous items that were discarded near intersection were taken by police for safekeeping.
212th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A driver in a stolen vehicle eluded police when officers attempted to make contact. The vehicle was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A theft from a business was reported.
8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested after an officer observed a court order violation in progress.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from a hospital after he repeatedly returned and disturbed staff and patients.
March 21
21900 block Highway 99: Police arrested a man for a warrant.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided a K9 assist to another agency to search for a burglary suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A verbal argument occurred between wife and husband.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting and outstanding warrants.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited and released, and also removed from business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from a business after shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter was cited and released, and the product he stole was returned.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot, and was associated with a stolen vehicle recovered at the same location.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for robbery after shoplifting and fighting with store staff.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Non-consensual sexual actions were reported by an ex-fiance during a relationship.
9500 block 244th Street Southwest: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in a parking lot.
23800 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for expired vehicle registration resulted in a warrant arrest.
