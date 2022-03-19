Edmonds Police Blotter: March 2-15, 2022

March 2
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD provided assist to Lynnwood PD in attempt to locate catalytic converter theft suspects. No suspects were located.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile reported as missing runaway was located four hours later.
20600 block 88th Avenue West: Victim reported that personal information and business information was used to open a fraudulent credit account at a bank.
21000 block 72nd Avenue West: Police received an assault complaint between residents of a shared living facility. Probable cause wasn’t established.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject shoplifted from a business and fled but was later located and arrested.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A psychiatric patient inflicted a minor injury to a nurse when she and security staff were restraining him.
23600 block Highway 99: A driver was taken into custody and booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and DUI.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police received a noise complaint of a father yelling and cussing at a young child.
22500 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle crashed into a barricade and was abandoned. Suspects are still outstanding.
March 3
21900 block Highway 99: A man previously removed from a business for trespassing was arrested when he returned.
23800 block 104th Avenue West: Criminal charges were referred for a juvenile caught driving over cemetery grounds, causing damage. See related story here.
22400 block 97th Avenue West: Police received a report of alleged sexual assault between two juveniles
23500 block 75th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a firearm stolen.
100 block 5th Avenue South: Shoplift was reported from a boutique.
17000 block 72nd Place West: A man was defrauded after his computer was hacked.
23500 block 75th Avenue West: Police received a report of a civil matter in which the reporting party said family of girlfriend took their dog.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: Suspicious circumstance were reported by two subjects about their friend harassing them.
March 4
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An apartment community’s facilities were burglarized and laundry equipment was vandalized. Money was also stolen.
8700 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police received a report of ongoing, escalating, verbal abuse in a domestic relationship.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A victim reported fraud and theft by an acquaintance.
400 block 3rd Avenue South: Potential financial elder abuse was referred to Adult Protective Services.
22300 block Highway 99: A subject turned in a loaded firearm found at a business.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police received a report regarding elder care and possible financial exploitation.
20100 block 80th Avenue West: A resident reported attempted fraud by a person who contacted them on social media.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject stole a cart of merchandise from a business and fled on foot. The subject was not located.
23200 block Highway 99: Police received a nuisance call regarding an occupied vehicle that was determined to be stolen. The male occupant fled on foot and was not located.
23900 block 104th Avenue West: A juvenile son assaulted his father and damaged his mother’s property.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A work van was broken into and tools stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A backpack found abandoned inside a business was turned in to police for safekeeping.
21800 block 76th Avenue West: A medical office building was burglarized. A vacuum, toilet paper and paper towels were among the items stolen.
21600 block Highway 99: Assistance was provided to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with arrest of subject who attempted to assault a deputy.
March 5
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for traffic violations and a warrant.
900 block Dayton Street: A vehicle was broken into outside a residence. The suspect stole a wallet and made several unlawful transactions.
7200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A rock was thrown through a house window in a possible attempted burglary.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A bike was stolen from a garage.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An apartment building was burglarized.
8300 block Sierra Drive: Attempted theft of a vehicle catalytic converter was reported.
600 block Sunset Avenue North: A woman causing disturbances near the train tracks refused an offer for behaviorial health assistance.
23600 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect fled on foot when police attempted contact. All merchandise was recovered.
23200 block Highway 99: A gas container left in a parking stall after an eviction was turned into police for safekeeping.
500 block Main Street: Police responded to a report of a pedestrian on the sidewalk shot with an apparent airsoft projectile. No suspects were located.
March 6
7700 block 230th Street Southwest: A stolen license plate was recovered from a parked vehicle.
600 block 128th Street Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted another agency with crowd control at a crime scene.
21100 block Highway 99: Officers were notified of a burglary at a bank. No suspect was located.
8300 block 212th Street Southwest: A patrol vehicle was damaged.
221st Place Southwest/66th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted in conducting collision investigation for Mountlake Terrace.
22800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving with a suspended license.
March 7
23800 block Highway 99: A front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle in a motel parking lot.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A garage was burglarized.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A court order violation was reported. The male suspect was not located.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: Attempted burglary of a bank was captured on video.
8300 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and items taken.
100 block Pine Street: A victim’s personal information was compromised as part of a larger business data breach. Fraudulent activity was reported.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: Police received a complaint of a registered sex offender failing to update their address.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A car window was broken during a vehicle prowl. A witness observed three males associated with a blue vehicle.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A garage was broken into.
19900 block 88th Avenue West: A juvenile was admitted to the hospital for being a danger to others and himself.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject received a trespass warning for shoplifting.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man and woman were involved in a verbal altercation.
March 8
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood PD with taking an assault suspect into custody.
1000 block 7th Avenue South : A package was reported stolen from a porch.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole chicken from a store.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman reported property was lost several months prior.
23300 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported domestic assault from a month ago.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: Police receiving a complaint for a woman with a knife arrested her for an outstanding warrant.
9800 block 224th Street Southwest: A man at an adult family home made claims of being assaulted while sleeping.
7900 block 218th Street Southwest: Police received a third-party report of neighbors arguing. The involved party was contacted; no crime alleged.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a court order violation and theft.
4700 block 237th Place Southwest: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD in an attempt to locate a domestic violence suspect. The suspect was not located.
March 9
7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A medical office building was burglarized and electronics stolen.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject was arrested for trespassing at a business.
800 block Hindley Lane: Theft of prescription medication was reported; possible domestic violence situation.
100 block West Dayton Street: A likely unreported stolen firearm was found at a hotel and the owner was notified.
22900 block 76th Avenue West: A subject suspected of being intoxicated fled from law enforcement.
7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct after placing officers in fear of assault based on his words and actions.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A lost wallet was reported at Swedish Edmonds hospital.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was removed from Swedish Edmonds hospital for trespassing.
23600 block Highway 99: Various clothes were stolen from a department store. The suspect was described but not located.
23600 block Highway 99: Business employees reported a theft in progress. The suspect was located and arrested.
23600 block Highway 99: Theft of merchandise from store reported; suspect not located.
March 10
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A suspect arrested by Lynnwood police for possession of a stolen vehicle is possibly related to an Edmonds criminal case.
7700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument over a loud television.
100 block Railroad Avenue North: Graffiti was painted on a rockery at a beach park.
23200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for assault after threatening others with a knife.
7500 block 178th Place Southwest: A vehicle theft from a driveway captured on video.
18000 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction was recovered.
7600 block 223rd Street Southwest: Police received a Child Protective Services referral of a possible sexual assault that occurred several years prior.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A business owner reported suspicious circumstances regarding a juvenile.
21600 block Highway 99: A skeletal bone was found in parking lot of a medical clinic, and taken foridentification.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole an unattended bag left outside a business. Fraudulent credit card activity was reported following the theft.
22600 block Highway 99: A man in a vehicle pulled alongside another motorist and began masturbating while making eye contact. The suspect then drove away.
March 11
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A police investigation of a third-party report of attempted suicide revealed it was a miscommunication.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from a business.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Damage to school lawn from a vehicle was reported.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
8500 block 200th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were reported as runaways with possible suicidal statements made to friends. The subjects were located safe and denied suicidal statements.
22400 block 76th Avenue West 2022-00004728 Vehicle Theft WA0310200 03/11/2022 17:41:17 Running vehicle left unattended stolen. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied via GPS tracking service.
21900 block Highway 99: A man previously removed from a business was arrested for criminal trespass when he returned.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was detained and transported to Swedish Edmonds hospital for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.
March 12
100 block 5th Avenue South: A group of apparent teens shot airsoft pellets at people in front of a bar.
19400 block 81st Place West: A residence was burglarized and cash stolen.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject was arrested for threats to cause serious injury and death to another.
22500 block Highway 99: Theft of alcohol from a business was reported. A suspect was later located and arrested.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A resident was alerted to fraudulent credit card activity.
300 block Walnut Street: Fraudulent charge was reported on a credit card.
8400 block 218th Street Southwest: A neighbor reported domestic violence involving a mother and her adult daughter. The mother was arrested for assault.
23500 block Highway 99: A known warrant subject was observed, contacted and arrested.
19200 block 88th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized and valuables reported stolen.
March 13
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A package was stolen from a front porch.
10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A subject was arrested for a felony court order violation.
188th Street Southwest/88th Avenue West: A vehicle license plate was recovered from an occupant slumped over in a vehicle. The license plate was later determined to be stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A customer upset and causing a disturbance over his inability to receive prompt on-site printing of a bill was removed from a business.
22200 block 95th Place West: Victim reported identity theft.
500 block 3rd Avenue North: A teen reported an adult acquaintance touched their genital area from outside their clothing.
7900 block 218th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for domestic assault.
23800 block Highway 99: Narcotics were seized during a traffic stop.
March 14
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Officers respond to a verbal domestic at a residence. No crime was determined.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A residential burglary occurred.
900 block Puget Drive: A woman was arrested for DUI.
8000 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute over child custody.
19400 block 89th Place West: Identity theft was reported.
23000 block Highway 99: Auto supplies were shoplifted.
24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft
21300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled while at an auto repair facility.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle owner confronted a suspect inside their vehicle attempting to steal it. The suspect fled on foot and was not located.
600 block 5th Avenue South: A business owner reported theft of miniature collectibles valued at over $1,500.
23600 block Highway 99: Subject was cited and released for stealing from business.
18000 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from outside a residence.
7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A victim was defrauded after attempting to purchase a puppy from an online breeder website.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for another agency’s warrant.
March 15
24300 block Highway 99: A woman was detained for a warrant but agency declined to confirm warrant and subject was released.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Charges were referred for a court order violation.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman reported that an old friend was harrassing her.
