Edmonds Police Department to host Community Police Academy starting April 14

The Edmonds Police Department is offering a Community Police Academy, a free 12-week program that will provide community members with an insight into police procedures, tactics and operations.
The academy, which was last offered in the city in 2009, will be at the Edmonds Police Department every Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. starting April 14 through June 30. It’s open to Edmonds community members 21 years of age or older.
Discussion topics will will include:
- Patrol Operations
- 911 Communications
- Investigations
- K-9
- Traffic
- Street Crimes
- Defensive Tactics
- Crime Prevention
Register at EPD Community Academy. For more information, contact Tabatha Shoemake at 425-771-0287.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.