Edmonds Police Department to host Community Police Academy starting April 14

The Edmonds Police Department is offering a Community Police Academy, a free 12-week program that will provide community members with an insight into police procedures, tactics and operations.

The academy, which was last offered in the city in 2009, will be at the Edmonds Police Department every Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. starting April 14 through June 30. It’s open to Edmonds community members 21 years of age or older.

Discussion topics will will include:

Patrol Operations

911 Communications

Investigations

K-9

Traffic

Street Crimes

Defensive Tactics

Crime Prevention

Register at EPD Community Academy. For more information, contact Tabatha Shoemake at 425-771-0287.