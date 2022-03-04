Edmonds residents among those killed in crash in Fresno County

Four people — including a 43-year-old Edmonds woman and her 9-year-old daughter — died after the Chrysler mini-van they were riding in hit a parked big rig on Interstate 5 in Fresno County, California, KOMO News reported.

The incident happened Wednesday morning and the victims’ identities were released Thursday.

According to the KOMO report, citing FOX26, the California Highway Patrol reported that three other people had major injuries.