Edmonds residents arrive in Poland to help rescue animals from Ukraine

Two Edmonds residents are now “on the ground” along the Polish-Ukrainian border following their first day helping rescue animals from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dan Fine and Tana Axtelle have just arrived in Przemyśl, Poland, where they will spend the next month working with Polish veterinarians to rescue and treat pets as well as farm animals caught in the fighting. They are working with doctors and staff in a clinic that is part of a national Polish Veterinary alliance, the ADA Foundation. Volunteer teams at the clinic they are volunteering for have rescued more than 350 lost or abandoned animals.

CNN reported on the Przemysl clinic that Fine and Axtelle are working with, in a special story on “The Dogs of War: the Conflict in Ukraine.”

Dan just sent My Edmonds News an email on their first day in Przemyśl.

“It was a busy day. We left Krakow by train this morning. We showed up today in Przemyśl and reported to two different organizations. The situation is a mess, but everyone is working hard and doing their best to help. At one shelter, they had to call an ambulance because a woman passed out from exhaustion after returning from Ukraine with pets and delivering food.

“We are also networking with the volunteers and getting everyone’s story,” Fine continued. “Today, we visited some dogs that came back from Ukraine. One was shot and will not walk again, but the team has a wheelchair for him. Tomorrow, we are going back and we will give the dogs some exercise. One cat batted at me because I dared to stop scratching her head, so I did some more scratching. When I finally stopped, she gave me a dirty look.”

Dan continues: “We are also going to support a camp right on the border where vets are helping the refugees coming across on foot and bringing their pets. Poland is changing the rules about pet entry, so it’s a bit of a touchy subject around here.”

Polish volunteers unload supplies.

Fine is a semi-retired Internet entrepreneur with strong ties to Ukraine. His company, ‘Fine Solutions,’ worked with Microsoft to field-test a program in Ukraine 14 years ago. When that project finished, a number of the young Ukrainian engineers opened their own companies and Fine set up an office in Kyiv to help them. He kept the office for 10 years; his one-time office manager has now fled the war and her husband, Fine said, has stayed behind to fight. In his spare time, Fine has also worked with therapy dogs for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Axtelle works with K-9 Companions in Santa Rosa, California. K-9 Companions, founded in 1975, provides service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities as well as dogs to those in health care and the police in Washington and seven other Northwest states. She gets puppies at eight weeks old and trains them for two years before they go on to those who are physically challenged have emotional or PTSD needs or are hearing impaired. Her dog, Strummer, had worked as a K-9 companion.

Fine and Axtelle took supplies with them; South Snohomish County vets contributed non-prescription medication, food supplements, oxygen rescue masks and bandages.

The clinic, said Fine, does not need pet food; local veterinarians in Poland are helping to supply that. Fine and Axtelle are also not asking for any monetary donations; Fine hopes to set up a secure fundraising site at some point.

There is still a long list of supplies the Polish vets will need. Scroll to the bottom of this story for the details.

Fine has confirmed that Amazon will ship anything ordered on their website directly to Poland – those ordering through Amazon do not have to ship. The company’s warehouses in Poland will deliver to the ADA clinic.

Fine provided this link for ordering on Amazon International – and cautioned that Amazon “doesn’t make it easy.”

www.amazon.com/International-Shipping-Direct/b/ref=as_li_ss_tl?ie=UTF8&node=230659011&linkCode=sl2&tag=amazonshipabroad-20&linkId=f02c52b05d26bae91a9614f1a438c2b7&language=en_US

This is the address to use for the clinic:

Jana Zamoyskiego 15, 37-700 Przemyśl, Poland

He points out that the ‘37-700’ is the postal code, and says if you select Poland as the country, you don’t need the +48 country code for the phone — just enter ‘728475349’ as the phone number.

Fine and Axtelle will file additional reports from Poland for My Edmonds News. We will update their progress throughout the coming month.

Supply list available on Amazon

(Reminder: Ship to Jana Zamoyskiego 15, 37-700 Przemyśl, Poland)

OptixCare Eye Lube Plus + Hyaluron 20g for Dog Cat Horses

Zymox Pet King Brand Otic Pet Ear Treatment with Hydrocortisone

Purina Fortiflora Cat Probiotic Powder Supplement, Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements Probiotic Cat Supplement

AUPCON Vet Wrap Cohesive Bandages Bulk Self Adhesive Bandage Wrap

Vetericyn FoamCare Medicated Pet Shampoo

Home Vet Bag

Dog or Cat Oxygen Therapy Rescue Mask

Manruta 10 Pack 12mm Length Pet ID Microchip Tags with Syringe ISO 11784/11785 and FDX-B Standard 134.2Khz for Animal Identification with “microchipped” Stainless Tag

6 Foot Slip Lead, Slip Leads, Kennel Leads with O Ring for Dog Pet Animal Control

iProven Pet Thermometer (Termometro) for Accurate Fever Detection

Pet Health Pharma Truseb | Chlorhexidine Spray for Dogs & Cats – Ketoconazole with Aloe & Vitamin E, Hot Spot, Itch Relief, Dry Skin, Allergy Relief, Rashes

FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats

RAPICCA Animal Handling Gloves Bite Proof Kevlar Reinforced Leather Padding

ROZKITCH Pet Dog Support Harness Rear Lifting Harness

Coodeo Dog Lift Harness, Full Body Support & Recovery Sling, Pet Rehabilitation Lifts Vest Adjustable Breathable Straps for Old, Disabled, Joint Injuries, Arthritis, Paralysis Dogs Walk

PetHonesty 10 in 1 Dog Multivitamins with Glucosamine

3M Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope

Medical Scissors Trauma Shears

Sterile Sutures Thread with Needle Plus Tools

Disposable Skin Stapler (Suture Thread Alternative) with 55 Preloaded Wires Plus Stapler Remover Tool

Cynamed 2-in-1 Ear Scope Set – Multi-Function Otoscope for Ear, Nose & Eye Examination

Self-Sterilization Pouches for Cleaning Tools

Cynamed T/C Adson Plastic Surgery Forceps 4.75″ Straight Fine Point with Tungsten Carbide Inserts

BSTEAN Plastic Syringe Pack with Needles and Caps for Pet Feeding, Lab Measurement

Premium CYNAMED USA 157 Pieces Instruments KIT Veterinary Scissors Forceps Needle Holder Scalpel

MERIC Refractometer for Pet Urine, Accurate Measuring Device for Specific Gravity, Compact and Portable Tool

Ultrasonic Cleaner 10L Digital Cleaning Machine

Cat/Dog/Animal/Vet Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor Electronic Sphygmomanometer Tonometer SPO2 Tongue Probe

LEIZENG 10pcs Veterinary Suture Needles For Animal surgical needle and Fur Sew Tool

— By Bob Throndsen