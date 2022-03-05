Edmonds Restaurant News: Feedme Hospitality launches plant-based menu offerings

Plant-based menus in one convenient place

One can finagle some kind of vegan creation just about anywhere. My recent review of the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood found Beyond Burgers on menu, for example. (Although there is a possible ingredient conflict on the egg-based brioche bun).

For those committed to eating at plant-based eateries, highest marks are awarded to the ones that require zero finagling. Akin to “one-stop” shopping, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group has responded to many consumer requests. They proudly present a comprehensive site featuring plant-based offerings from all of our restaurants, in one convenient place. Chef/owner Shubert Ho says they’ve received plenty of feedback requesting that their talented chefs offer additional plant- based menus that were not just protein replacements of regular dishes. Instead, they have created dishes that focus on the plants themselves.

Chefs at each location created special menus

Salt & Iron: Chef Ira Taylor

Bar Dojo: Chef Luis Brambila

Fire & the Feast: Chef Micah DeNunzio

Mar-ket Edmonds: Chef Hans Korompis

Each participating location will have a menu of three or more items upon request, and can be adjusted to your liking based on any dietary preferences or restrictions. You can find a one-stop shop for Feedme Hospitality’s plant-based eating at www.grassfedeatery.com.

Salt & Iron:

Cauliflower – Roasted cauliflower florets · chorizo spice · herbs · Fresno chilies · tahini green sauce.

Vegan Caesar – Gem lettuce, capers, lemon, garlic croutons, vegan Caesar dressing.

Roasted Portabello Mushroom

Eggplant Caponata – Basil salmeura, garlic whipped potatoes.

Fire & The Feast

Crispy Sweet Potato – Barlic tahini herb sauce, blistered grape tomato, garbanzo, fresh dill, lemon, parsley, herb.

Black Lentil “Bolo” – Rigatoni, black lentil bolo, olive oil, nutritional yeast, parsley.

Vegan Pesto – Campenelle, vegan arugula pesto, grape tomato, crumbled pine nuts, nutritional yeast, basil, crispy capers.

Mar-ket Edmonds

Vegan Curried Carrot Soup – Marge’s granola , served up with coconut milk, chives.

“No Bones” Cauliflower Rice Bowl – Fried cauliflower, coconut buffalo sauce, chili ranch, avocado relish, pickled red onion, rice.

Roasted White Asparagus – Carrot puree, slow roasted strawberries, toasted hazelnuts, thyme foam, and olive oil.

Bar Dojo

Miso Avocado Salad – Artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, crispy wantons, and avocado, are topped off with a creamy Veganaise miso yuzu dressing.

Edamame Dumplings – Edamame and vegetable dumplings served with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil.

Hoisin Cauliflower – Tempura cauliflower tossed with savory chili hoisin glaze, scallions and sesame seeds.

Tofu Tofu Tacos – Marinated organic tofu poke, Asian slaw, micro cilantro, crispy wanton shells. Veganaise© , sriracha lime aioli.

Dojo Impossible Burger: Sustainable plant-based 1/4-1b. burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella-style rice cheese, Macrina rustic potato bun, spicy sesame miso sauce, shoe string fries.

Feedme Hospitality offerings began on March 1.

While the Grass Fed Eatery website doesn’t mention this, I noticed that on a recent visit, the Potlatch Bistro also offers vegan items. On menu is a Beyond Burger, a vegan patty — garnished with lettuce, pickles, tomato, pickled shallots — is usually presented on a brioche bun, and can be served with fries or their house salad, coleslaw, or soup. A caveat on the Beyond Burger — as noted above, brioche buns have an egg in the recipe, but plant-based status could be achieved by a request for serving in lettuce wrap or as a topping for salad.

Speaking of salad, Potlatch Bistro’s Waterfront House salad is plant-based perfect just as listed on menu. Maybe future additions for the salad could include beans to up the protein content a bit more?

Other suggestions that would bring menu items closer to the goal posts:

Tomato Soup uses vegetable broth, but has as cream component.

The Black Bean Burger patties have cheese in the recipe, which holds all the ingredients together, since these are house made. Maybe a future version will be available with plant-based binders.

There are plant-based treats available at the Shore Pine Coffee kiosk too.

Chocolate cookies are vegan, and are quite popular with customers. There is always a vegan option in the gelato case.

This week featured pear gelato, which was delicious and provided my taste buds with a reminder of our summer pear tree harvest. Other choices in the rotation include lemon, grapefruit, watermelon and berry.

Most Mediterranean-based cuisine has ample choices on menu as well. Here are a few local spots that get rave reviews.

Café Louvre offers up more that great coffee and teas. Owner Haifa and her husband cook from scratch Lebanese and Middle Eastern-inspired items that also happen to be plant-based. They include hummus, falafel, dolmas and lentil salad pasta.

Caravan Kebab: It’s a favorite of European travel expert Rick Steves, and in fact several of his Facebook mini concerts featured platters of delicious fare from this local spot.

Kafe Neo: Readers mentioned a Vegan Delight Gyro, and raved about the Faki, which is a vegetarian lentil soup.

Fork Mediterranean Grill (in Mountlake Terrace). The menu is loaded with vegan choices that are plant-based.

Maize and Barley menu sports a tofu sandwich that looks great.

Readers, please chime in about your favorite plant-based food experiences in the comments section of this article.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.