Edmonds Waterfront Center classes in March, April

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is sponsoring the following events in March and April:

Community Breakfast – First Friday, March 4 and April 1 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the Dining Room Doors open at 8am, food service is until 9:30am Cost: $10. Meal will be prepared by kitchen crew of the Potlatch Bistro. All 2020 and 2021 breakfast coupons will be honored at a value of $5 off your breakfast. Join us for eggs, biscuits & gravy, potatoes and fruit Seating is first-come, first-served. No reservations needed

Masters of Hawaiian Music, Sunday, March 27, 11 a.m. in the EWC Banquet Room Join us for this free community outreach concert performance by the Masters of Hawaiian music, followed by a short question-and-answer session with the musicians. This event is in partnership with the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is welcome, bring the family. RSVP at 425-774-5555 or sign up online

Annual Membership Meeting, Wednesday, March 30, 3:30 p.m. in the EWC Banquet Room Everyone is invited to join us for our annual report to the membership on how the Center did in 2021 and an update on where we stand with the capital campaign. No registration required Social and Recreation Programs Clogging meets in person on Thursdays. Choose from beginning or intermediate Register Online Conversational Spanish meets Tuesdays on Zoom. New six-week session starts March 8 Register Online Current Events group returns to in person this Wednesday. Meet with the group facilitator to be added to the roster. New four-week session of genealogy starting March 4. This is an in-person class. Register Online Handmade greeting card-making class – open to all ages. Tuesday, March 29, 1-3 p.m. @ the EWC. Register Online Intergenerational Book Discussion Group meets on Zoom the Last Thursday of the month ~ for the March 24 meeting the group is reading Passing by Nella Larsen. Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Register Online Learn to Line Dance has a few spots left for Friday. Register Online Musical groups Sound Singers, Senior Swingers Orchestra andEdmonds Ukulele Aikanes (Friends) have returned! Musicians and singers are welcome to join. No Fear Art Classes return to in person. New sessions start March 9, 10 & 11 – Register Online Weekly Writer’s Group meets in person on Mondays at 10 a.m. – Register Online View the newsletter for a full list of offerings For questions or to sign up, call 425-954-2520 Health and Wellness Workshops Mindful Breath & Movement has expanded. Now choose from Mondayor Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m. Register Online One Hour Fitness and One Hour Soft Exercise sign ups are still open for March. Register Online Parkinson’s Dance for Any Body returns this Thursday. Tai Chi Beginner class returns in April. Welcome to Medicare (Zoom) presentations offered several times a month. Learn more a register here Aging Mastery Program (five Tuesdays) starts April 5 and goes through May 3. Register Online Wills for Seniors Clinic – Saturday, April 23, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call for more info and to register: 425-258-9283 Your Life, Your Wishes – Guide to Developing an Advanced Directive will be Tuesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. Register Online Easter Charcuterie Board – Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. @ EWC. Presented by Deb Fredrikson. $30 for members, $35 non-members Register Online View our newsletter for details (pages 9-14) Call 425-774-5555 for more information.

