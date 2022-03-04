Edmonds-Woodway grad, Warrior wrestler Emily Hood passes away

Three years after her cancer diagnosis, Edmonds-Woodway High School alumnus and former Warrior wrestler Emily Hood has died.

“February 28th, our beautiful baby girl made her way to heaven,” Emily’s mom Sharon Hood wrote on the GoFundMe site that had been set up to cover her daughter’s medical expenses. “She was at home surrounded by family, The Office was playing on TV, her favorite Spotify channel Love coffee, Love Jesus was playing “Well Done” in the background.”

In her junior year at EWHS, Emily was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal, inoperable brain tumor with a mean survival rate of nine months. Her faith and positive attitude were an inspiration to everyone she met — at school, in the community and the hospitals.

A member of the Warriors’ girls wrestling team at the time of her diagnosis, Emily in March 2019 received a surprise phone call from Helen Maroulis, the first American to win gold in women’s wrestling at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. The Olympian also traveled to Edmonds-Woodway High School to give a wrestling clinic as a fundraiser for Emily. The call and meeting were arranged by the school’s head wrestling coach, Brian Alfi.

Despite the odds against her and following numerous treatments, Emily graduated from Edmonds-Woodway with her classmates in June 2020.

“Emily battled through the absolute worst cancer but never complained once, always giving and putting others before her in her three-year journey; she was so strong and courageous and she made her family so proud,” Sharon wrote. “We celebrated her 20th birthday on Valentines Day and felt very fortunate to have had her in our lives for so long. We look forward to the day we see her again in heaven.”

The family said they are planning a celebration of Emily’s life and will share information when it is available.