Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale feeder teams place in Wesco basketball championships

Boys basketball feeder program teams from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale were among the top finishers in the Wesco playoffs last weekend.

Edmonds-Woodway’s eighth grade feeder team won its second Wesco championship (the team also took the title as sixth graders).

Members of the Edmonds-Woodway eighth grade team, from left: Coach Steve Alseth, Harris Dobson, Julian Gray, Marley Miller, Finn Crawford, William Alseth, Yoel Daniel, Cruz Escandon, Dre Simonsen, DJ Karl and Nate Yglesias

Edmonds-Woodway’s seventh grade team went 1-1 for the tourney, while the sixth grade team won its first two games, then lost in the semifinals.

Meadowdale’s boys basketball feeder program fielded four teams — fifth through eighth graders — in the Wesco tournament. The fifth and sixth grade teams each finished in second place overall.

Meadowdale fifth graders, from left: Front row – Maddox Butler, Kapono Kaalekahi. Middle row –
Nate Alseth, Makoa Kamake’eaina, Cooper Remnington, Tate Greene, Miles McGrath. Back row –
Coach JR Greene,, Taylor Incrocci, Nash Echelbarger, Landon Bristol, Carson Bishop,
Coach Henry Kaalekahi.
Meadowdale sixth graders, from left: Back row – Coach Mario Motley, Taylor Brown, Danny Alemu, Hasaan Motley, Greyson Blanco, Oliver Shaw-Jones, Adam Desta. Front row – Parker Elliot, Cole Marti, Saint Pillsbury. Not pictured: Coach Julian Williams, Shayaan Shah
Meadowdale seventh graders, from left: Assistant coach Michael Lee, Malachi Young, Jack Nichols, Travis Gardner, Barack Jaiteh, Jackson Incrocci, Jack Baker, Nolan Lee, Zekiah Gamble, Coltan D’Angelo, Jackson Greene, Coach Antwoine Gamble. Not pictured: Malcolm Smith
Meadowdale eighth graders, from left: Front row – Ameer Abdalla, Shan Shah, Jackson Wells, Cooper Garton. Back row – Ben Webster, Abram Aguanta, Ethan Gibeault, Noah Million, Khalil Botley, Henry Kaalekahi V. Not pictured: Coaches Shamar Botley and Louis Garton

