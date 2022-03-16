Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale feeder teams place in Wesco basketball championships

Boys basketball feeder program teams from Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale were among the top finishers in the Wesco playoffs last weekend.

Edmonds-Woodway’s eighth grade feeder team won its second Wesco championship (the team also took the title as sixth graders).

Edmonds-Woodway’s seventh grade team went 1-1 for the tourney, while the sixth grade team won its first two games, then lost in the semifinals.

Meadowdale’s boys basketball feeder program fielded four teams — fifth through eighth graders — in the Wesco tournament. The fifth and sixth grade teams each finished in second place overall.