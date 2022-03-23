Egg-citing news: Edmonds Daybreakers Easter Egg Hunt to return April 16

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg Hunt will return on Saturday, April 16 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St. Kids ages 3 to 10 will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.
The event starts at 10 a.m. with a short welcome and opening remarks. There will be three hunting groups:
3 and 4 year olds
5, 6 and 7 year olds
8, 9 and 10 year olds
The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.
All are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit the Edmonds Food Bank and Washington Kids in Transition. South County Fire & Rescue will be there with their equipment. .
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.