Egg-citing news: Edmonds Daybreakers Easter Egg Hunt to return April 16

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Easter Egg Hunt will return on Saturday, April 16 at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St. Kids ages 3 to 10 will scramble for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with a short welcome and opening remarks. There will be three hunting groups:

3 and 4 year olds

5, 6 and 7 year olds

8, 9 and 10 year olds

The Easter Bunny will also be available for pictures.