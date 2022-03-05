Enjoy a self-guided daffodil walk as Edmonds Floretum celebrates 100 years

Edmonds Floretum Garden Club is celebrating its centennial year and invites you to join in the festivities. In March, you can enjoy a self-guided daffodil walk, as 6,000 blooms add a splash of sunshine to downtown. Local historical points of interest are also sprinkled around town for you to discover. Visit edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org/floretum-turns-100 for a handy map.

Free daffodil bookmarks with additional centennial celebration information are available at the Edmonds Bookshop, Garden Gear, Bountiful Home and Sky Nursery.

Floretum, with 173 members, is the oldest and largest garden club in Washington. The club’s monthly meetings and membership are open to all.

For information, contact edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com.