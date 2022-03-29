Fair Vote Washington Snohomish County chapter to meet virtually April 2

The Snohomish County chapter of FairVote Washington will hold a virtual meeting Saturday, April 2 from 10-11 a.m. over Zoom.
There will be updates from the state legislative session as well as news from Snohomish County regarding ranked-choice voting.
RSVP here to attend and you’ll receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link.
Questions or suggestions for the meeting can be emailed to SnohomishChapter@fairvotewa.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.