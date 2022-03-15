Foundation for Edmonds School District among nonprofits receiving Community Transit surplus vans this week

The Foundation for Edmonds School District was among 12 Snohomish County nonprofit organizations that picked up passenger vans this week as part of Community Transit’s Van GO program. The Van GO program awards retired Community Transit vanpool vans or paratransit vehicles that would otherwise be sent to surplus auction.
The vans awarded this year will connect people in Snohomish County to legal services, allow kids to attend youth meetings and visit incarcerated parents, and help people grocery shop and visit a doctor, among other uses. The agencies receiving vans are:
- Bethesda Lutheran Church (Mountlake Terrace)
- Evergreen Recovery Centers, LEAD Program (Everett)
- Faith Baptist Church (Arlington)
- The Foundation for Edmonds School District (Edmonds)
- Granite Falls Community Coalition (Granite Falls)
- Mari’s Place for the Arts (Everett)
- Mercy Watch (Mukilteo)
- Peoria Home (Everett)
- Project Girl Mentoring Program (Lynnwood)
- Stilly Valley Youth Dynamics (Arlington, Stanwood, Oso)
- Take the Next Step (Monroe)
- Vision Church (Everett)
For background information on these organizations and the Van GO program, visit bit.ly/VANGoAwards.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.