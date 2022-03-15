Foundation for Edmonds School District among nonprofits receiving Community Transit surplus vans this week

The Foundation for Edmonds School District was among 12 Snohomish County nonprofit organizations that picked up passenger vans this week as part of Community Transit’s Van GO program. The Van GO program awards retired Community Transit vanpool vans or paratransit vehicles that would otherwise be sent to surplus auction.

The vans awarded this year will connect people in Snohomish County to legal services, allow kids to attend youth meetings and visit incarcerated parents, and help people grocery shop and visit a doctor, among other uses. The agencies receiving vans are:

