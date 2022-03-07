Girls basketball feeder teams win North Puget Sound Division championships

The fifth-grade girls basketball feeder team for Edmonds-Woodway High School and the sixth-grade feeder team for Meadowdale High captured championships in the Eastside Travel League’s North Puget Sound Division tournament over the weekend.

The 5th-seeded Edmonds-Woodway fifth-grade girls beat Mountlake Terrace in the semifinals, 38-20, then earned a decisive 32-18 win over 2nd-seeded Glacier Peak in the championship game. The team’s coaches are Quinn Manning and Matt Manning and the team members are:

Madison Daviscourt

Baya Dire

Amelia Faber

Sloane Franks

Eva Hopkins

Madeline Kost

Amara Leckie

Amira Mandac

Charlee Manning

Harper Oliver

Emory Thomas

Scarlett Tiegen

The 4th-seeded Meadowdale sixth-grade team pulled off an upset victory over 1st-seeded Mountlake Terrace in the semifinals, winning 27-22. Meadowdale then faced Glacier Peak in the championship game, defeating a team they had lost to three times throughout the season by a score of 33-29. The coach is David Johns and team members are: Abby Bernards

Aidan Fitzgerald

Brooke Lucas

Charlotte Finnell

Hannah Keeney

Joie Meyer

Kyla Johns

Lexi Tamayo

Mara Keller

Samantha Martens The girls State Middle School Championships start this Friday in Spokane, where Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds-Woodway will be sending teams in multiple grade levels.

The boys travel league teams will play in their league championships starting this Friday, followed by the state championships the following weekend.