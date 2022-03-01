Growth of suburban cities topic of Economic Alliance Snohomish County Coffee Chat March 8

The growth of suburban cities is the topic of the Tuesday, March 8 virtual Coffee Chat sponsored by the Economic Alliance Snohomish County.
During the meeting, featured speakers will review factors that affect the growth in suburbs more rapidly than rural or urban areas.
The speakers are
- Stephen Clifton, City of Mountlake Terrace
- Gloria Hirashima, City of Marysville
- Mayor Brett Gailey, City of Lake Stevens
Learn more and RSVP here.
