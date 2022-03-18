High school sports roundup for March 17, 2022

Boys Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 11-1 (6 innings)
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Cody Snow: 5 IP, 2 H, 4 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: HR, 2B, 3 RBI
Adison Mattix: 2B, 2 RBI
Matthew Meadows: 2 for 2, 2 RBI
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville Getchell 1-1
Juanita defeated Lynnwood 7-3
No details reported
Records: Juanita 2-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Tuesday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.