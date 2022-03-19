High school sports roundup for March 18, 2022

Boys Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 3-2
Meadowdale goals:
Cole More
Theo Uherka Hartman
Roberto Apreza
Lynnwood goals:
Santiago Camacho (2)
Records: Meadowdale 1-2; Lynnwood 0-3
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m.
Lynnwood next game: vs Monroe; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Jack Cardon, Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson
Edmonds Woodway assist:
Ben Hanson
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:
Gabe Wilhelm 8 saves
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday March 22; 7:30 p.m.
Girls Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Sammamish 15-5
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Alyssa Brown: 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI
Cameron Dunn: 2 for 3, 2 2B, 2 RBI
Mya Sheffield: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, SB
Kaylee Mitchell: 2 for 3, 3 R, RBI
Della Glover: 2 RBI
Ellie Gilbert: 2 RBI
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Kyleigh Smith: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, BB, 9 K
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Sammamish 0-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday March 23; 4:30 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Sedro-Woolley 10-6
Edmonds-Woodway highlights:
Taylor Pastega: 4 for 4, 2B, RBI
Cameron Siecke: 2 R, 2 RBI
Hazel Mills: pitched a complete game, 2 RBI
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Sedro Woolley 1-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Monday March 21; 4:30 p.m.; at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Baseball
Spanaway Lake defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-5
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: HR, 3 RBI
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 3, 2B, 3 R, RBI
Records: Spanaway Lake 1-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday March 23; 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 6-2
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 1-3; Sedro-Woolley 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Tuesday March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Track and Field
Edmonds-Woodway at Lake Stevens
Boys Team Score: Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 115-40
Girls Team Score: Lake Stevens defeated Edmonds-Woodway 84-66
Boys Events:
100 Meters:
- Trayce Hanks (LS) 11.28
- Alec Rust (EW) 11.70
- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 11.75
200 Meters:
- Mihin Wijayasundara (EW) 23.59
- Hamid Sylla (LS) 23.65
- Quinton Berry (LS) 24.26
400 Meters:
- Grant Buckmiller (LS) 51.77
- Jesse Lewis (LS) 56.53
- Nathaniel Zeutenhorst (LS) 57.89
800 Meters:
- Luke Blomberg (EW) 2:11.44
- Sean O’Malley (LS) 2:14.45
- Kai Ushikubo (EW) 2:15.82
1600 Meters:
- Ammon Wagner (LS) 4:44.59
- Luke Blomberg (EW) 4:50.44
- Bowen Schilaty (LS) 4:51.90
3200 Meters:
- Ammon Wagner (LS) 10:40.94
- Cole Mills (EW) 11:00.45
- Vance Lesniak (LS) 11:43.47
110 Meter Hurdles:
- Sean Cochran (LS) 14.90
- Isaac Redford (LS) 16.92
- Steven Lee Jr. (LS) 16.98
300 Meter Hurdles:
- Steven Lee Jr (LS) 44.41
- Leif Holmes (LS) 44.96
- Daniel Park (EW) 47.06
4 x 100 Relay
- Lake Stevens 44.58 (Sean Cochran, Hamid Sylla, Grant Buckmiller, Trayce Hanks)
4 x 400 Relay
- Lake Stevens 3:34.52 (Kaden Chidester, Quinton Berry, Hamid Sylla, Trayce Hanks)
Shot Put
- Ashten Hendrickson (LS) 44-08.00
- Jacob Warren (LS) 42-10.25
- Riley Johnson (EW) 41-02.25
Discus
- Jacob Warren (LS) 120-09
- Riley Johnson (EW) 108-03
- Gage Berger (EW) 90-05
Javelin
- Alec Rust (EW) 138-00
- Liam Fitting (EW) 123-06
- Jacob Warren (LS) 113-08
High Jump
- Ethan Posey (LS) 5-08.00
- Kaden Chidester (LS) 5-08.00
- Mekhi Hunter (LS) 5-08.00
Pole Vault
- Alec Rust (EW) 11-06.00
- Skyler Zapffe (LS) 10-00.00
- Anthony Owen (LS) 9-06.00
Long Jump
- Grant Buckmiller (LS) 20-02.25
- Jack Korthase (LS) 18-03.75
- Kelvin Morton (LS) 18-02.25
Girls Events:
100 Meters
- Naomi Limb (EW) 13.23
- Jada Sarrys (LS) 13.36
- Jamie Livingston (EW) 13.39
200 Meters
- Jada Sarrys (LS) 27.89
- Naomi Limb (EW) 28.22
- Perla Ruiz (LS) 28.27
400 Meters
- Isabel Hatzenbeler (EW) 1:04.72
- Tatum Erickson (LS) 1:08.47
- Martina Landa (EW) 1:12.05
800 Meters
- Ashley Reeck (LS) 2:34.35
- Dalia Hansen (LS) 2:42.13
- Stella Smith (EW) 2:44.69
1600 Meters
- Stella Smith (EW) 5:32.76
- Hallie Carroll (LS) 5:38.74
- Ella Edens (LS) 5:43.19
3200 Meters
- Ashley Reeck (LS) 11:46.36
- Alexis Buhman (LS) 11:59.76
- Sharon Gutierrez (EW) 12:03.62
100 Meter Hurdles
- Hayli Tri (LS) 15.94
- Katelyn Ely (EW) 17.34
- McKenzie McLeod (LS) 17.50
300 Meter Hurdles
- Katelyn Ely (EW) 51.66
- McKenzie McLeod (LS) 52.56
- Hannah Sinnett (EW) 1:03.33
4 x 100 Relay
- Edmonds-Woodway 52.43 (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Katelyn Ely, Naomi Limb)
4 x 200 Relay
- Edmonds-Woodway 1:50.32 (Jamie Livingston, Vivianna Adkins, Brooklyn Steiner, Naomi Limb)
4 x 400 Relay
- Lake Stevens (McKenzie McLeod, Ella Edens, Hallie Carroll, Ashley Reeck)
Shot Put
- Halle Waram (EW) 35-04.00
- Sierra Flores (LS) 28-01.50
- Lucy Bartron (EW) 20-01.00
Discus
- Sierra Flores (LS) 85-06
- Lucy Bartron (EW) 84-00
- Heather Lyons (EW) 72-00
Javelin
- Hayli Tri (LS) 109-09
- Lucy Bartron (EW) 108-06
- Heather Lyons (EW) 89-08
High Jump
- Hayli Tri (LS) 5-02.00
- Isabel Wanstrom (LS) 4-08.00
- Mio Musunaga (EW) 4-00.00
- Eva Castleberry (LS) 4-00.00
Pole Vault
- Keanna Krueger (LS) 11-00.00
- Amaya Nordlund (LS) 7-00.00
- Ella Balan (LS) 6-06.00
- Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 6-06.00
Long Jump
- Vianca Quinones (EW) 15-00.00
- Isabella Anderson (LS) 13-11.00
- Skylar Standish (LS) 13-05.00
Triple Jump
- Vianca Quinones (EW) 31.09.00
- Skylar Standish (LS) 29.07.00
- Alexa Steinmetz (LS) 29.02.50
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.